Want to own an island? Here's your chance

FOR SALE: Burraga Island, better known as Pig Island, in the middle of the Shoalhaven River near Nowra, is up for sale. Photo: Supplied.

Have you ever wanted to buy your own island?

Here's your chance.

Burraga Island, better known as Pig Island, in the middle of the Shoalhaven River near Nowra, is up for sale.

But if you want it, you'll have to get in quick. You have to lodge an expression of interest by July 24.

The ASX-listed ASF Group, a consortium with links to China, purchased the island from the Kennedy family in 2011 for $2.5 million.

The property has previously operated as a dairy farm and is currently running beef cattle.

At one stage the ASF Group, which describes itself as "a creator and facilitator of cross-border investments, trade and technology transfers between China, the UK, Europe", was considering developments on the island including a golf course and an aquatic theme park.

Listing agent Nic Simarro, of JLL, said getting approvals for such projects was "proving time costly" and the corporation was focussing on different areas of Australia.

"The island is on the market without a price guide and will sell to the highest offer," Mr Simarro said.

The 122-hectare island adjacent to Terara is currently zoned RU1 Rural, and could be turned into an eco-tourism destination or an education facility.

Infrastructure on the island includes a single-storey, four-bedroom house and a private cable operated punt with a loading capacity of 48 tonnes which connects the island with the mainland off Terara Road.

"Burraga Island is a well-kept South Coast secret," Mr Simarro said.

"The landholding is primed for multiple end uses. Future opportunities to unlock its potential might include eco-tourism, education, recreation and accommodation, even golf course or water park.

"Islands of this scale are exceptionally rare, with only a handful presented to the market over the past few decades.

One of the many proposals for Pig Island over the years. This one is for a golf course.

The 2011 sale to ASF ended 34 years of ownership by the farming Kennedy family, who purchased the property in 1977 for $105,000 after plans to develop a multimillion-dollar country club on the site fell through.

Mr Simarro said the family actually had links to the property dating back more than 50 years.

This story was first published by the South Coast Register.

