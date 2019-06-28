More dairy step ups as battle intensifies

The battle for milk supply in southern Australia is intensifying with Fonterra and Bega announcing step ups this week to try to hold supply.



In unprecedented action, a number of processors after announcing opening prices earlier than usual have stepped up before the season has even begun.

Fonterra announced on Friday a step up of 20 cents a kilogram milk solids to bring its opening price to $6.80/kg MS.

This was mid way through a series of supplier meetings in northern Victoria with Fonterra Australia managing director René Dedoncker and Fonterra general manager - milk supply Australia Matt Watt.



The company also announced a step-up in its 2018-19 price to $6.15/kg MS.

Bega Cheese lifted its opening price on Tuesday to $6.75/kg MS, after announcing a $6.60/kg MS price in May.

The battle for milk supply, in the wake of a big fall in production and an improved global outlook, has prompted dairy processors in southern Australia to offer record opening prices.

In early June, Saputo announced a $6.80 a kilogram milk solids price, 18.3 per cent higher than its opening price last year of $5.75/kg MS.



The company also announced a step up for season 2018-19, taking the closing price to $6.15/kg MS.

Some of the smaller processors have been even more aggressive in their pricing.

Australian Consolidated Milk threw down the challenge to other processors, announcing a record $7/kg MS price, after the major processors had announced.



The company said the price was a guaranteed minimum for the season, and replaced the guaranteed minimum price of $6.50 for 2019/20 it announced in February.

Bulla Dairy Foods, which initially announced a $7/kg MS price, increased that to $7.20/kg MS in early June. This season is the second in which Bulla has sourced milk directly.

This story first appeared on Australian Dairyfarmer

