Pilton Valley aggregation offered in three lots | Video

THERE are numerous choices and opportunities with a 320 hectare (791 acre) property located in the picturesque Pilton Valley.

The property is conveniently located, being a similar distance of about 54km from Toowoomba, Warwick and Gatton and 18km east of Clifton.

The Pilton Valley aggregation will be auctioned in three lots by Ray White Rural on July 26.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for the Pilton Valley aggregation.

Pilton Valley Irrigation (lot 1) consists of 97ha (240 acres) in three freehold titles. The majority of the property has choice Kings Creek flats and is cultivated.

This block is sold with 293 megalitre nominal groundwater allocation plus a 12ML water allocation from Kings Creek. Three irrigation bores are currently in use including a four span Valley centre pivot. There is also a lined 9ML storage pond plus extensive underground mainline and hydrant outlets.

The aggregation is located 18km east of Clifton.

Improvements include a three bedroom brick home with double garage, a dairy, sheds, silos and yards with vet cattle crush.

Pilton Valley View (lot 2) covers 188ha (464 acres) in three titles. About 95ha is farmed. The balance is grassed gullies and waterways and a further 60ha of elevated timber grazing country.

This property boasts a spacious four bedroom brick home, a near new 24mx12.5m machinery shed and 13mx22m hayshed plus silos and other shedding, three bay garage with carport and three equipped stock bores provide reliable water to the property.

Lincluding a four span Valley centre pivot.

Pilton Valley Lifestyle(lot 3) comprises of 35ha (86 acres). This block adjoins Lot 2 and is contoured and cultivated. The block also has a bitumen frontage and has numerous home sites with picturesque views of the Pilton Valley.

Contact Matt Cleary, Ray White Rural, 0428 987 340, or Paul O'Sullivan, 0400 910 088, O'Sullivan Auctions.

RELATED STORY: 'NT's Broadmere Station on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Gold Coast: Bonnie Doon auction on August 2'.



RELATED STORY: 'Codenwarra West: Emerald irrigation country on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'St George's Wagabilla heads to auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Cheriton passed in at auction for $3.75 million'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville property Sandford Park sold at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Blackall's Strathavon makes $2.54 million'.



RELATED STORY: 'Taroom's Illuka tests brigalow belt market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning makes $2.3m at auction'.

The story Pilton Valley aggregation offered in three lots | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.