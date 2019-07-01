Mitchell Park on the market

NEIL and Margaret Dunbar's high performance Capella property Mitchell Park is on the market with Colliers International.

The 1240 hectare (3064 acre) property was developed over the past 37 years and is being offered with three water licences totalling 2040 megalitres.

Located 15km from Capella in prime Central Queensland buffel grass country, the EU accredited property is well suited to backgrounding or intensive silage/bunker feeding.

Colliers International's promotional video for Mitchell Park, Capella.

Mitchell Downs is also being promoted with the opportunity to redevelop the property to leucaena, citrus or macadamias.

The Dunbar's main focus was the security of irrigation water providing a competitive advantage over all other dryland enterprises in the region.

Mitchell Park covers 1240 hectares, 15km from Capella.

The property's Retro and Sandy Creek Dams have about 1350ML capacity, and there is scope to build additional dam storage infrastructure. Mr Dunbar spent his younger days helping build Fairbairn Dam and growing cotton in the Emerald Irrigation scheme. Experiences clearly evident in the well designed plan of Mitchell Park.



Improvements include a three bedroom homestead, machinery shed and workshop, and timber and steel yards capable of handling 500 cattle. There are also two, 1000 tonne silage pits on the property and a 100t Denny silo.



The property's Retro and Sandy Creek Dams have about 1350ML capacity.

The property is divided into six main paddocks serviced by laneways and holding paddocks.

Mitchell Park is being marketed through an expression of interest process through Colliers International, closing on August 16.

Contact Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, Colliers International.



