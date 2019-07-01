Livestock agency legend, Andy Madigan, resigns as ALPA CEO

FAREWELL TIME: Andy Madigan has resigned as CEO of ALPA and will leave the organisation in October.

Andy Madigan, one of the most loved and respected people in the Australian livestock agency business, has resigned as chief executive officer of the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA).

He always had a joke and a smile but was passionate about the livestock agency game and the people employed in it.

"I have returned from leave and have had time to reflect on my future while away," he said in an email announcing his decision.

"I have had a talk with Warren Johnston (ALPA president) today and I have formally tendered my resignation.

"This has been a big decision to make and for me personally, I believe the time is right for me to retire and step aside so ALPA can have a new person at the helm after my 15 and a half years as CEO.

"The recent strategic plan has set ALPA up for the future and in my opinion this needs a fresh set of eyes to oversee these changes for the benefit of all going forward.

"Since my appointment in April, 2004, we have achieved so much and in the best interests of the ALPA members, I am convinced a change is needed to take ALPA to the next stage as the peak industry body for stock and station agents.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have had this position and the many great people I have worked with over the years, from the original Stock and Station Agents Association Board who appointed me, all the boards, committee members, ALPA members and staff up until now.

"I owe them my sincere thanks, they are the people who shaped ALPA. I have been most fortunate to have had this rewarding role and the support from all of these people, others in industry and government that has made ALPA thrive.

"I will retire at the end of October after the ALPA AGM and this is negotiable of course depending on ALPA's search for the right replacement," Mr Madigan said.