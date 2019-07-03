Research model should be fit for the future

Speaking at the Australian Farm Institute's annual conference, themed Farming in a Risky Climate, the Minister for water resources, drought, rural finance, natural disaster and emergency management David Littleproud flagged the Research and Development Corporations could expect a shakeup.



"One focus I had before the election was around our research and development organisations, to make sure they are fit for future," Minister Littleproud said.

"We are ranked number 20 in the world, we have just as many researchers as the US and the Netherlands who are number 4 and 6 in the world.

"As I went into South America, I remember hearing the Argentinians say you actually have the best research development people in the world, but they are bone lazy when it comes to commercialising their product."

Minister Littleproud said while he acknowledged through hard work the 15 Research and Development Corporations had grown agriculture, moving from a $34b industry to $60b industry in eight years, he thought the organisations required "cultural change".

"Are they fit for future? and how do we actually put a rocket under it and really drive it into a new pillar of agriculture," he said.



"To make sure that R&D is happening out on the ground where people can touch and feel it, because the extension work is gone, the states left that years ago."

Echoing the ministers sentiments, National Farmers Federation chief executive officer Tony Mahar said to meet food production and burgeoning population needs, while he was aware he was "throwing a hand grenade", the answer was pretty simple.

"I reckon we can get more out of the research and development system, I reckon it is ripe for a tweak," he said.