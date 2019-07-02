Kidman block Tilbooroo up for grabs

THE Hall family is selling its Paroo district property Tilbooroo, a block at one time owned by pastoralist Sir Sidney Kidman.

Located 67km north of Eulo and 134km north west of Cunnamulla, the property covers 33,281 hectares (82,240 acres) of predominantly red pebbly gidyea country interspersed with mulga, rich in native grasses, salines and herbages. Tilbooroo received 150mm of rain in April/May.



The carrying capacity is described as 12,000 sheep or 5000 ewes and 300 cows, increasing in better seasons.

The capped bore on Tilbooroo.

Tilbooroo currently has organic status and is carrying mostly Dorper sheep and Santa cattle.

Water is supplied from a capped flowing bore supplying some drains plus tanks and troughs. There are also seven earth tanks, creeks and springs.



Tilboooo is well fenced, with 15 main paddocks, and five secure holding paddocks centrally located on property.



Improvements include a large modern four-bedroom homestead with tennis court. There is also an airstrip and hangar, a six stand shearing shed, accommodation, a six bay machinery shed, and a cold room.



Tilbooroo is being offered through an expressions of interest process closing on July 25.



Contact Brendan Devine, 0428 255 568, Elders, St George, or Ben Hall, 0428 866 415, Landmark Harcourts, Quilpie.



