Watering deal win-win

A partnership between South Australian irrigators and the Commonwealth for delivery of environment water through private infrastructure has been extended by five years.

The deal is a win-win for irrigators and the environment.



The CEWH can move its water efficiently to places it may not otherwise be able to access, while irrigators receive income, in the form of water delivery charges, for the use of their infrastructure.

The agreement between Renmark Irrigation Trust and the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder, initiated in 2016, is one instance of mutually beneficial arrangements which may become more common across the Murray Darling Basin.



Under the CEWH-Renmark Irrigation Trust deal, water is typically delivered to the environment during the irrigation off-season, helping to maintain irrigation infrastructure, flush pipes and reduce water delivery costs for irrigators.

Similar arrangements with private irrigator groups are in place, on a more ad-hoc basis, across the southern Murray Darling Basin.

Environment water is delivered under an agreed schedule, typically during the irrigation off-season.



The CEWH uses irrigation infrastructure to water areas impacted by rising water tables and salinity caused by past irrigation practices, and for important native vegetation like river red gum and black box trees which provide habitat for native fauna including the threatened Regent parrot.

CEWH Jody Swirepik said the agreement was good for irrigators and the environment.



"Boosting the health of our floodplains is showcasing the great work of the Renmark Irrigation Trust while building an innovative, environmentally-responsible culture within the community and providing flow on benefits for recreation and tourism," Ms Swirepik said.

Renmark Irrigation Trust environmental watering committee chairman Humphrey Howie said the agreement demonstrates Renmark irrigators are seeking to be proactive and responsible environmental stewards.

The agreement was recognised by the Water Industry Alliance's 2019 Smart Water Awards in June.