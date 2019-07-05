Red meat roundtable looks at future trade

The Australian red meat industry, under the leadership of the EU / UK Red Meat Market Access Taskforce (Taskforce), met with the Ministers for Trade and Agriculture in Canberra on Thursday to discuss it's ambitions for trade reform in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Senator Simon Birmingham, and Minister for Agriculture, Senator Bridget McKenzie, discussed market access priorities across the region, including the Australia-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, a future Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement and the status of current market access arrangements while those FTAs are explored.

The incoming taskforce chair Andrew McDonald said while recent events such as the US securing a majority country specific share of the High Quality - Grainfed quota were disappointing, the taskforce and the government remain united in their commitment to secure long-term access for industry's future trade with Europe.

"The HQB-GF outcome is a prime example of this partnership," Mr McDonald said.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Australian government to secure a comprehensive and ambitious FTA outcome with the European Union, and when the UK is ready, in pursuit of liberalised access post Brexit.

"Europe is an attractive market for Australian red meat producers, with a large pool of consumers who are pushing stronger demand for high-quality imported beef and sheepmeat.

"Australia has a long history of trading with Europe; with Australian producers responding to our European customer demand by developing dedicated supply chains, focussed on meeting market-specific requirements.

"Australian red meat exports to Europe complement European production, both in terms of seasonality and the market segment that Australian product fills.

"However, despite this consumer focus, Australian red meat exports are constrained by disproportionately low volume import quotas and high above-quota tariffs. In terms of country-specific access, Australian exporters only have access to a 7,150 tonne high-quality beef quota, and a 19,186-tonne combined sheepmeat / goatmeat quota (zero per cent in quota tariff).

"The FTA negotiations present a real opportunity to modernise our access conditions in the region and address the uneven playing field we currently face, especially in comparison to the preferential access other global red meat exporters have secured with the EU," Mr McDonald said.