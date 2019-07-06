Border Rivers agricultural land offers productivity

TWO agricultural properties spanning close to 7000 hectares in Queensland's Border Rivers region have been listed for sale.

Carnarvon totals 4356ha (10,764 acres), comprising about 988ha developed to flood irrigation, 406ha of dryland cultivation and 2962ha of grazing and support land.

The property is noted for high yielding cotton and grain crops. The property has on-farm storages totaling 11,370 megalitres and 6266ML of water entitlements.



The heritage-listed One Ton Survey Post - Australia's largest wooden survey peg - is also located on the property. Placed in 1882, the peg marks the 29th parallel of latitude - the straight section of the Queensland/NSW border, from Cameron Corner to the Barwon River.

The second property, Garrawilla and Belmore, covers 2316ha (5723 acres). Some 1398ha has been developed to flood irrigation with 362ha of dryland cultivation and 556ha of grazing and support land.

The property has 6700ML of on-farm storage capacity, in addition to 7293ML of water allocations.

The two properties are being offered for sale separately and are each expected to generate buyer interest of around $22 million.



CBRE's Josh Ledingham and Simon Cudmore have been appointed to sell Garrawilla and Belmore through an expressions of interest process. The pair are also selling Carnarvon, conjunctionally with Moree Real Estate's Cliff Brown and Paul Kelly.

Mr Cudmore said the properties represented an outstanding opportunity to acquire scale and quality in one of Queensland's most renowned agricultural regions.



"We expect they will receive buyer interest from corporates and large local land owners - attracted to the significant water entitlements and storage, coupled with the future development potential the asset provides," he said.



Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Josh Ledingham, 0457 099 445, CBRE, or Cliff Brown, 0428 669 173, or Paul Kelly, 0428 281 428, Moree Real Estate.



