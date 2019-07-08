Protected cropping conference gets underway | PHOTOS Erik Scholz, Vic and Peter Jinks, Vic.

THE commercial hydroponic and greenhouse industry is showing its strength this week with more than 500 delegates registered for the Costa Protected Cropping Australia Conference 2019.

The three-day event kicked off last night at The Star, Gold Coast with an opening reception within the trade display area where the latest in protected cropping technology is on display.

Two of the key focus areas for the conference will be the potential for medicinal cannabis and the berry industry.



Other topics to be covered include pollination, biosecurity, consumer trends and production technologies, among many others.

Visitors from The Netherlands, New Zealand and America are among the international visitors attending the conference.



