Should agriculture be compulsory in our schools?

Agriculture is arguably one of the most important industries to the human population, as it feeds and clothes us.



Whether you are a vegan, a fast food junkie, a paleo dieter or anything in between, your diet has been provided by agriculture.



It seems only logical that agriculture should be included in school curricula regardless of the school's locations.



It is arguably more important to introduce it to schools in urban areas where students are not already exposed to the industry.



Whether it be opening up a new subject line and dedicating it to agriculture or arranging for students to attend a farm tour or the local agricultural show, there are many opportunities to include agricultural education.

There are an astronomical amount of children who do not know where or how their food and fibre is produced, simply believing that "the shops" make these products.



This non-deliberate ignorance is a threat to the agricultural industry as the lack of knowledge can lead to a lack of support.



While it is not necessary for students to graduate school with enough knowledge to draft a breeding and herd management plan, it is important that they are at least able to identify different agriculturally produced goods and what basic process is involved in getting these onto the store shelf.

Introducing students to agriculture throughout schooling is also a great way to spark a curiosity and passion for the industry in students who may never have considered following an agricultural path.

While it is understandable that including another area of study and teaching in schools would be costly, it is still hard to outweigh the benefits of providing students with valuable agricultural knowledge.

Moving forward, educating the next generation will be an important factor in the sustainability of agriculture.

Georgia Hoolihan, 2018 Queensland Country Life Miss Showgirl runner-up

