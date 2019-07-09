THE unique North Queensland coastal cattle property Exmoor Station has sold to Australian aquaculture interests.



Exmoor, which is located at Bloomsbury south of Proserpine, was sold to finalise the estate of Bruno Giaiotti.

Marketing agent Gary Johns, Landmark Harcourts, said Exmoor's size, scale and beach frontage made it one of the most unique properties in Queensland.



Exmoor Station covers 7012 hectares.

Of particular interest is the entire 7012 hectare (17,327 acre) property has been cleared.

"A third of the property consists of improved pastures, with most of the balance a mix of native and improved native pastures," Mr Johns said.

"While Exmoor has historically run cattle - at one point more than 4000 head - the reliable water and convenient location would also be suitable for cane production, irrigation, tree crops or other uses."

The sale price remains undisclosed. However, pre-sale estimates put the value of the property at between $25 million and $30 million.



The story Exmoor Station sold first appeared on Queensland Country Life.