Tartulla sold under the hammer

RICHARD and Linda Daniells Mitchell property Tartulla has sold for $755,000 at a Ray White Rural in Roma today.

Located 100km south west of Roma or 95km south of Mitchell, the property covers 4303 hectares (10,632 acres) of freehold country in two titles.

The sale price is equal to $175/ha ($71/acre).

The property is described as well watered and well fenced.

Tartulla had been largely destock was offered with early with access for livestock.

The country is described as slightly undulating with a mix of red soil mulga, box, ironbark and darker brigalow, melon hole soils.

About 2200ha is marked category X on the vegetation map. Most of the country was pulled between 2015 and 2017, with some areas also stick raked.

The balance of Tartulla is carrying standing timber, including low edible mulga. There is a fodder harvesting permit in place.

Estimated to carry 300 breeders in an average season, the Daniells carried 260 breeders plus their progeny through a recent extended dry spell.

The property is described as well fenced and watered. There are six dams, plus semi-permanent holes in the Tartulla Creek. Four of the dams are connected by 63mm poly pipe, which supplies storage tanks that feed to stock troughs.

Tartulla is estimated to carry 300 breeders in an average season.

Tartulla is fenced into seven main paddocks, two holding paddocks plus a laneway.

Livestock handling facilities include a centrally located set of cattle yards, that are under construction. The pound and race are constructed from portable panels, while there is a near new vet crush and loading ramp.



Laneways connect the cattle yards to all the main paddocks. A second set of smaller portable panel cattle yards are located close the house. There is also a raised four stand shearing shed with steel sheep yards attached.

Improvements include a four bedroom home and a two bedroom cottage.

The marketing of Tartulla was handled by Rob Wildermuth, Ray White Rural.



