Melrose heads to auction

QUALITY Barcoo River property Melrose is on the market, to be auctioned by Elders in Blackall on July 31.

The 7141 hectare (17,646 acre) property is located on Thornleigh Road, 65km north west of Blackall. About 930ha of stock route traverses the property.

Melrose is part of the Moonbria exclusion fencing cluster. The erection of a further 10km of fencing would see the property fully enclosed.

Infrastructure includes a spacious and comfortable four bedroom homestead.

Melrose's dual purpose internal fencing is in good repair. The property is fenced into 18 paddocks including holding paddocks. A lane services eight paddocks.

An area of about 3200ha is behind 6km of electric fence and is described as suitable to run goats.

Melrose is has a mixture of country including coolibah floodout country from an 8km of double frontage to the Barcoo River plus another 6km of double frontage to Douglas Ponds Creek. The area carries a diverse body feed with some claypan between the two water systems.

Melrose's five stand shearing shed.

The balance of some 4000ha ranges from mostly open to shaded Mitchell grass pebbly downs with some undulating heavier pebbly undulating with leopardwood country rising from the river.

Also included is a good area of loamy bauhinia and dead finish country carrying a good body of buffel.

About 340ha of gidyea has been pulled and raked in the past.

Timbers also include boree, whitewood, boonaree, sandalwood and vinetree.

Melrose has a good mixture of country.

Water is supplied from the Melrose/Prairie Share Bore, which is on a separate title. The 1030m bore supplies 37km of poly pipeline servicing 11 cup and saucers, 16 troughs, and three tanks. There are also five dams and seasonal holes in both the Barcoo River Douglas Ponds Creek.

Infrastructure includes a spacious and comfortable four bedroom homestead with nearby garage/workshop, cottage, shearers' quarters, five stand shearing shed, and timber cattle yards.

Contact Des Cuffe, 0428 581 001, Elders.



RELATED STORY: 'Taroom's Illuka cracks $13.9 million'.

RELATED STORY: 'Mitchell property Tartulla sold under the hammer'.



RELATED STORY: 'Gin Gin farmland offered with water'.



RELATED STORY: 'North Qld's Exmoor Station sold'.



RELATED STORY: 'Paroo region: Kidman block Tilbooroo up for grabs'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville property Sandford Park sold at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning makes $2.3m at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'NT's Broadmere Station on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Gold Coast: Bonnie Doon auction on August 2'.



RELATED STORY: 'Codenwarra West: Emerald irrigation country on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'St George's Wagabilla heads to auction'.



The story Melrose heads to auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.