Taroom's Illuka cracks $13.9 million

QUEENSLAND's highly favoured brigalow country proved in strong demand with the Taroom property Illuka selling for $13.9 million at a Landmark Harcourts auction today.

Offered by Rick and Rebecca Knudsen, the very well improved 3185 hectare (7871 acre) freehold property located 20km west of Taroom sold to Lauren Finger, Meadowbrook, Dysart.

The sale price is equal to about $4364/ha ($1766/acre).

Bidding opened at $10.7m, rising in $100,000 lots before reaching the sale price. The auction attracted 11 registered bidders.

Comprising of undulating brigalow and softwood scrub country, Illuka also has fertile creek flats. Some 200ha is presently under cultivation.

The extensive infrastructure includes a comfortable five bedroom homestead set in attractive gardens, a four bedroom workers' quarters, self contained single workers quarters, workshop, and machinery shed.



Illuka also features a large undercover equine complex with stables, round yard and an attached 50x30m outdoor arena.

The steel and timber cattle yards have an undercover vet crush, and branding facilities.

A bore supplies three turkey nests, which service tanks and troughs. There are also seven dams and an additional unequipped bore.

Illuka is fenced into 12 paddocks and numerous holding paddocks. All of the main paddocks are serviced by laneways to cattle yards.

Illuka has extensive infrastructure.

The Knudsen family has owned Illuka for the last 18 years and developed both the property and improvements to a very high standard.



The property has been uses for breeding, backgrounding and finishing, in conjunction with other holdings.



The marketing of Illuka was handled by Darryl Langton and David McPaul from Landmark Harcourts.



This story first appeared on Queensland Country Life.