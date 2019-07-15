Grassed-up Avalon sold prior to auction

THE 5500 hectare (13,589 acre) versatile Mitchell property Avalon has sold prior to auction.



Offered by Tim and Jo Caskey, Budgeri, the property was scheduled to be auctioned by Landmark Harcourts on July 26.

Marketing agent Darryl Langton said 12 inspections of the property had been completed prior to the sale.

Avalon is estimated to carry 750 cows, 5000 ewes or 6000-7000 goats.

"Interest in the property had been exceptional with buyers attracted by the quality and presentation of the property," Mr Langton said.

The property was offered with access for 500 cattle or 3000 sheep/goats.



The country consists of gently undulating red and brown loams established to buffel, creeping blue grass, native grasses and herbages. The property is cluster fenced and has an exclusion fence on three sides.



Some 800ha has been cutterbarred, 800ha stickraked, and 3600ha be repulled in the past 12 months.



Livestock facilities include Arrow steel cattle yards with vet crush, draft, and branding facilities.

Improvements include two, three bedroom homesteads, workshop, shed, cattle yards, and steel goat and sheep yards.



Water is supplied by 14 dams plus Junee and Duck Creeks.

The vendor estimates the property will carry 750 cows, 5000 ewes or 6000-7000 goats.



RELATED STORY: 'Taroom's Illuka cracks $13.9 million'.



RELATED STORY: 'Mitchell property Tartulla sold under the hammer'.



RELATED STORY: 'Gin Gin farmland offered with water'.



RELATED STORY: 'North Qld's Exmoor Station sold'.



RELATED STORY: 'Paroo region: Kidman block Tilbooroo up for grabs'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville property Sandford Park sold at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning makes $2.3m at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'NT's Broadmere Station on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Gold Coast: Bonnie Doon auction on August 2'.



RELATED STORY: 'Codenwarra West: Emerald irrigation country on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'St George's Wagabilla heads to auction'.

The story Grassed-up Avalon sold prior to auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.