Bundaberg macadamia opportunity

WALLIS Farm is described as an opportunity to enter the lucrative macadamia industry and acquire a highly productive farm within the Bundaberg region.

The property 71 hectare (175 acre) property is in two freehold portions and has a frontage to the picturesque Elliott River.

The farm is located 15km from the Bundaberg CBD and enjoys a private setting.

The orchard was planted in April 2007.

The orchard was planted in April 2007 with three varieties of trees: 741, 861 and Daddows. The 16,600 trees are in full production.

The farm has a 191 megalitre water allocation from the Elliott River. Additional irrigation water is supplied from two storage dams totalling about 200ML.

Wallis Farm features a four bedroom country homestead with a large entertainment area and pool. Both the high clearance machinery shed and separate workshop are lockable.

Wallis Farm features a four bedroom country homestead with a large entertainment area and pool.

The farm is being offered with a full plant and machinery inventory.

Wallis Farm is being offered through an expressions of interest process closing on August 30.

Contact Baden Lowrie, 0427 172 158, Elders.



RELATED STORY: 'Mitchell property Avalon sold prior to auction'.

RELATED STORY: 'Blackall's Melrose heads to auction'.

RELATED STORY: 'Taroom's Illuka cracks $13.9 million'.



RELATED STORY: 'Mitchell property Tartulla sold under the hammer'.



RELATED STORY: 'Gin Gin farmland offered with water'.



RELATED STORY: 'North Qld's Exmoor Station sold'.



RELATED STORY: 'Paroo region: Kidman block Tilbooroo up for grabs'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville property Sandford Park sold at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning makes $2.3m at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'NT's Broadmere Station on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Gold Coast: Bonnie Doon auction on August 2'.



RELATED STORY: 'Codenwarra West: Emerald irrigation country on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'St George's Wagabilla heads to auction'.

The story Bundaberg macadamia opportunity first appeared on Queensland Country Life.