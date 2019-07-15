Bundaberg macadamia opportunity

A Bundaberg macadamia farm with 16,600 trees in full production is on the market.

WALLIS Farm is described as an opportunity to enter the lucrative macadamia industry and acquire a highly productive farm within the Bundaberg region.

The property 71 hectare (175 acre) property is in two freehold portions and has a frontage to the picturesque Elliott River.

The farm is located 15km from the Bundaberg CBD and enjoys a private setting.

The orchard was planted in April 2007 with three varieties of trees: 741, 861 and Daddows. The 16,600 trees are in full production.

The farm has a 191 megalitre water allocation from the Elliott River. Additional irrigation water is supplied from two storage dams totalling about 200ML.

Wallis Farm features a four bedroom country homestead with a large entertainment area and pool. Both the high clearance machinery shed and separate workshop are lockable.

The farm is being offered with a full plant and machinery inventory.

Wallis Farm is being offered through an expressions of interest process closing on August 30.

Contact Baden Lowrie, 0427 172 158, Elders.

