SET on the plateau of Maleny, 176 North Maleny Road covers 47 hectares (115 acres) of green pastures, glistening dams, and a farmhouse.



The original Maleny dairy farming property with ocean views has been held for the past 50 years and is now ready to begin it's next chapter.

The sprawling elevated acreage has been used for cattle and dairy farming, operated by father and son since 1969.

With mostly flat land and glistening spring fed dams offering an abundance of water, the property is all-useable and is described as having a wealth of potential with a number of picturesque building sites across the property.

The block comprises of rich red volcanic soils, perfect for growing crops and pastures for cattle. 176 North Maleny Road also has an old dairy building and farm sheds.

Maleny property 176 North Maleny Road will be auctioned by Re/Max Hinterland on August 10.



Contact 07 5408 4220, Re/max Hinterland.



The story Maleny acreage raises the bar first appeared on Queensland Country Life.