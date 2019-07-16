Top of $9500 at Remolea Poll Herefords

Bulls sold to a top of $9500 at the Remolea Poll Herefords on-property sale.



The sale on Monday near Clifton saw 26 out of 37 bulls sell for an average of $4942 and a clearance of 70 per cent.

The bulls will find new homes in ares including Roma, Taroom, Wandoan and Casino, NSW.

Fetching the top price was Remolea Notable N104 (P), a 23-month-old bull weighing 802kg with an eye muscle area of 124cm.



The son of Yalgoo Zac F083 was bought by Jeff Liddle and family, Cedar Valley, Wandoan for use in their commercial operation.

He was one of three bulls the Liddle family picked up for an average of $6167.

Mr Liddle said he thought there had been a quality line up of bulls available and was happy with their top purchase.

"He was a nice well-balanced bull, backed up by good figures," he said.

Stud principal Hilary O'Leary said Remolea Notable N104 hadn't been the bull he had picked for the top price.



"He was a bit further back in the catalogue," he said.

"He was a bit of a suprise."

Mr O'Leary said he was happy with the prices given the seasonal conditions and the sale had been supported by repeat buyers.

"This year it's just about clearing as many bulls as you can," he said.

"A few of our regular buyers weren't there but that's the season."

The second-top price of $7000 was garnered by Remolea Norton N126, bought by Wayne and Mary Eising, Kahmoo, Condamine, their sole purchase of the day.

Warrick and Kell Freeman, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla picked up six bulls to average $4,667.

Damien O'Farrell, Collingwood, Wandoan bought three bulls to average $4333.

Also picking up a trio of bulls was Noel Robinson and family, Chinchilla, also to average $4333.

Agents for the sale were GDL Dalby.

