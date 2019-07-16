SA River Murray water allocations climb to 38pc

SA River Murray minimum water allocations for 2019-20 have been lifted to 38 per cent, on the back of improved conditions due to rains across key catchment areas.

Initial allocation projections were a low 14pc in April, which increased to 22pc in mid-May, and 26pc in mid-June, before reaching 31pc on July 1.

Department of Environment and Water River Murray water operations manager Jarrod Eaton said it was likely that the allocations would continue to rise.



"Based on climate conditions over the last 30 years and current water resource conditions, water availability projections indicate that under very dry conditions allocations are likely to get to at least 97pc - which is a positive sign for water users," he said.

If dry conditions are extreme, there is a 90pc likelihood that allocations will reach 79pc, according to DEW.

"We will continue to monitor the Bureau's long-term weather outlook and issue revised statements twice a month while irrigation allocations remain below 100pc," Mr Eaton said.

The next update will be made on August 1.

This story first appeared on Stock Journal.