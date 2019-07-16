IN YET another strong prime sheep and lamb market at the Dubbo saleyards yesterday, agents have set a new Dubbo selling centre record.



A pen of 83 heavy weight crossbred lambs sold for $349 a head.



The pen was auctioned by the team at Peter Milling and Company on behalf of Merriwa vendors, Ray and Annie Inder.



Mr Inder said he was pleasantly surprised at the price.



"We have been feeding them," he said.



Related reading:

The second cut of Mr Inder's draft, a pen of 29 head, sold for $301.



This sale trumps the previous record of $344 a head set in September last year, which was also the national lamb price record until it was toppled by a pen of lambs sold at Wagga Wagga last month for $364.20 a head.



It was a strong sale overall at Dubbo yesterday, where a pen of heavy trade weight new season sucker lambs made $250 a head.



The top crossbred ewes sold to $220 a head while a pen of heavy, full fleeced Dohne ewes made $240.20 a head.



This high price follows other centre records set in the past week across the state.

Lambs at Forbes on Tuesday last week sold to a top of $344 a head, while at Yass on Wednesday last week lambs hit $342 a head.

The story Dubbo lambs surge to a record $349 a head first appeared on The Land.