Mackay Macadamias offered with 32,000 trees | Video

TIM Sullivan's Mackay Macadamias, a productive irrigation orchard featuring 54 hectares of macadamia trees and scope for expansion, is on the market.

Located at Oakenden, 30km from Mackay, the 113 hectare (278 acre) property is on two freehold titles and has some 32,000 trees.

Colliers International's promotional video for Mackay Macadamias.

Stage one was planted in 2008 and covers 32.2ha with 21,529 trees. Stage two was planted in 2009 and covers 21.9ha with 14,336 trees.

The orchard is generally evenly split between A203, 842, 741, 816, and 246 varieties.



Some 40ha of the farm is also leased out for cane production until 2020.

Mackay Macadamias has A203, 842, 741, 816, and 246 variety trees.

Mackay Macadamias has a 618ML water allocation, comprising of 451ML of Sunwater channel water and 167ML of underground water.



The entire orchard is has drip lines and a fertigation system. There are underground mains and hydrants for the cane.

The property is predominantly level or gently undulating alluvial plains rising to low foothills. The soil is duplex yellow-grey.

Improvements include three bedroom home, three bay shed, workshop and machinery storage and a dehusking shed.

Mackay Macadamias will be auctioned by Colliers International in Brisbane on August 16.

Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Colliers International.



