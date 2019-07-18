Soils funds to grow value of natural capital

Former Governor General, Major General Michael Jeffery, has been reappointed as the National Soil Advocate.



The announcement will be made today at a regional forum in Dubbo today, which is being attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy PM Michael McCormack.

The government will also reinvest $2 million in funding over 4 years to support Soils for Life.

Soils for Life is an independent, non-profit organisation was founded in 2012 and has been chaired by Major General Jeffery since its inauguration.

As National Soils Advocate, Major General Jeffery raises public awareness of the critical role soil plays in sustainable agriculture and its contribution to food security.



Soils for Life is dedicated to encouraging adoption of regenerative landscape management. It supports farmers and land managers who are successfully regenerating their landscapes while maintaining or increasing their production.



"The overarching principle of the National Advocate's appointment was that Australia's soil, water and vegetation are key natural, national, strategic assets and must be managed in an integrated way across the continent," Mr McCormack said.

In its 2017 report, Restore the Soil: Prosper the Nation, Soils for Life recommended the federal government:

