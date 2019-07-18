Aussie boss for tractor giant

Machinery giant CNH Industrial has announced Brandon Stannett will be the new front man for its agricultural brands Case IH and New Holland Agriculture in Australia, taking over from Michele Lombardi following a global restructure of the company which moved agriculture into a separate business division.



Mr Stannett, who previously held the role of managing director for the Australian finance arm of CNH Industrial for four years, said his knowledge of the local market would support his new role.

"It's certainly an advantage already knowing the Case IH and New Holland Agriculture teams and having those existing relationships, and I look forward to the opportunities this new structure offers both brands, our dealers and our customers," he said.

It's certainly an advantage already knowing the Case IH and New Holland Agriculture teams and having those existing relationships. - Brandon Stannett

"Taking a fresh look at our engagement with both dealers and customers will be a priority. The local Ag sector has had more than its share of challenges in recent times, so the time is right to refocus and re-invigorate our approach to products, services and support, together with business and network efficiencies.

"CNH Industrial, through our Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brands, are global leaders in the agricultural equipment and products sector and are always looking to the future with advances such as automation, connectivity and alternative fuels that will be the foundations for the next generation of advances in farm productivity and efficiency.



This restructure has come about because our industry is experiencing a period of accelerated change - automation and digital technology being key examples - so we need to make the changes that will secure our reputation for innovation and excellence into 2020 and beyond.

"I'm privileged to be leading this process across Australia and New Zealand for CNH Industrial and know that we have the teams in place with the knowledge, passion and foresight to make some real differences where it matters."