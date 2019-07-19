Welcome to our coverage of Day One of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.

You can stay up to date with all of the breed judging results at our live blog below, and make sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more.

Today, we'll see the Merinos, White Dorpers, English Leicesters, Shropshires, White Suffolks, Polwarths, Angora Goats, Dorset Downs, Lincolns, South Suffolks, Ryelands, Drysdales, Romneys, Dorset Horns, Hampshire Downs, Australian Whites, Perendales, Prime SAMMs, and East Friesians hit the showfloor.

The annual Women of Wool lunch will also be held today, as well as the Young Stud Masters Muster in the evening.

One of the biggest competitions of the three days will be the National Merino Pairs, which will be judged in the late afternoon.

The story LIVE: All the action from Australian Sheep & Wool Show Day One first appeared on Stock & Land.