Welcome to our coverage of Day Two of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.

You can stay up to date with all of the breed judging results at our live blog below, and make sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more.

Today, we'll see the Merinos, Corriedales, Suffolks, Border Leicesters, Aussie Downs, Texels, Poll Dorsets, Southdowns, Black & Coloureds, Black Dorpers, Cheviots, Dohnes, Wiltshire Horns, and Wiltipolls hit the showfloor.

The Merino group classes will be judged today, too.

The O'Sullivan Transport Yard Dog Trials will also be held today.

The second annual Lambition gala dinner will be held tonight in Bendigo, a celebration of the lamb industry.

At Lambition, the National Fleece Competition winner will be announced and awarded.

The story LIVE: All the action from Australian Sheep & Wool Show Day Two first appeared on Stock & Land.