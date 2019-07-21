LIVE: All the action from Australian Sheep & Wool Show Day Three

Welcome to our coverage of Day Three of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.

You can stay up to date with all of the breed judging results at our live blog below

Today, it gets serious on the show floor, with the interbreed judging getting underway.

After that, the highly-anticipated Merino ram sale, which will set the precedent for the busy ram selling season ahead, will kick off.

A Dorper/White Dorper sale will also happen in the afternoon.

Throughout the day, the O'Sullivan Transport Yard Dog Trials will continue to be held.

Woolcraft displays and demonstrations will also attract visitors today.

And then that will be a wrap on another year in Bendigo!

