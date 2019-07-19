Calls for processor pockets to help fund DA

Dairy processors are being asked to step up to the plate and contribute more to Dairy Australia, which is funded by a combination of farmer levies and taxpayer funds.

Peak farmer lobby group, Australian Dairy Farmers is leading the charge.

"Dairy farmers are calling for the valuable work undertaken by DA to be financially resourced by the whole supply chain," ADF media and communications manager Ashley Mackinnon said.

A DA spokesperson noted that when Dairy Innovation Australia existed, both the ADPF and DA contributed to joint projects.



"We are currently in discussion with ADPF around possible processor contribution to the work of Dairy Australia," she said.



Dairy processors do not pay their own DA levies but enjoy significant influence.

As Group B members, the ADPF must be formally consulted about DA's strategic annual operating plans and has a hand in nominating representatives for the board selection committee.

DA meets regularly with the ADPF, which has representatives on industry reference groups that work with DA.

Processors do provide funds for some projects.

"While the processor contribution to the total DA budget is small, there are some examples of processors making a financial contribution where they see specific benefits to their businesses," the DA spokesperson said.



"This includes, for example, the Manufacturing Innovation webinar series, where they contribute around $35,000 per annum.

"Additionally, processors provide DA with contributions in other ways including data provision; insights to feed into market analysis, policy and trade programs and marketing; as well as assisting DA in terms of communications with farmers."