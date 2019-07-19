Faces of the Queensland Dairy Showcase 2019

The 10th annual Queensland Dairy Showcase was held in Gatton this week, with the dairy community flocking to take part.
The competition had 360 entries made up of 230 head entered but with some last minute changes there were 174 head on the ground for the big day.
Catering volunteers were kept busy, dishing up 200 burgers for lunch on Thursday and keeping the troops fed around the clock.
Competitor Tim Beattie, Nobbyview Partnership, Glanmorganvale said it was his 10th year attending the showcase and he was pleased with his cattle's results, which included the prize for champion Jersey cow
"It's probably on of the most successful shows we've had," he said.
"The industry is in tough times so it's good to get away and catch up with friends."