Faces of the Queensland Dairy Showcase 2019 Judge Greg English, Malanda with Alison Teese, Veresdale.

Karen Dunbar, Tracey James, Audrey Canning, Sharyn Voss, Denise Dunne, Ashleigh Dunbar and Liam Cunneen kept the crowd well fed.

Miriam King, Brisbane, Emily Raymont, Warwick and Lynne Raymont, Ipswich.

Eric Fromm, Gatton and Phillip Raymont, Perth.

Competitors enter the ring for the judging of supreme champion junior dairy heifer.

UQ vet team veterinarian in production animals Victoria Churchill, students Yee Wei Lin, Awa Luo and Kaitlin Klease and associate lecturer Joe Olm.

Tim Nicholls, Kenilworth accepts the ribbon for the supreme pen of three heifers.

Adam and Ashleight Forbes, Gloucester NSW and Rodney Teese, Veresdale Scrub.

Tim Beattie, Glanmorganvale accepts the ribbon for the supreme pen of three cows.

Queensland Dairy Showcase secretary Trevor Buckingham and chairwoman Katherine Raymont.

Caitlin Dunne and Bethany Dean, Beaudesert.

Klara, Carita and Cooper Parker, Kenilworth.

Entrants line up to be judged for supreme champion dairy cow.

The 10th annual Queensland Dairy Showcase was held in Gatton this week, with the dairy community flocking to take part.

The competition had 360 entries made up of 230 head entered but with some last minute changes there were 174 head on the ground for the big day.

Catering volunteers were kept busy, dishing up 200 burgers for lunch on Thursday and keeping the troops fed around the clock.

Competitor Tim Beattie, Nobbyview Partnership, Glanmorganvale said it was his 10th year attending the showcase and he was pleased with his cattle's results, which included the prize for champion Jersey cow

"It's probably on of the most successful shows we've had," he said.

"The industry is in tough times so it's good to get away and catch up with friends."