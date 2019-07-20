Ovensdale Pearl 534's champion result at Queensland Dairy Showcase

A six-year-old Illawarra cow brought to the Sunshine State following a stud dispersal sale has triumphed in the Queensland Dairy Showcase, also her first ever show.

Ovensdale Pearl 534, owned by Matt Henry, Hodgsonvale and Shane Bourke, Gladfield, was named supreme champion dairy cow at the 10th annual showcase in Gatton on Thursday

She also won the prize for supreme champion udder and attachment, with judge Greg English, Eachamvale, Malanda commenting that she had an udder "chockful of milk".

"We're at a show but we're all commercial dairymen and she was just a great dairy cow," he said.

"The purpose of a dairy cow is to be able to eat large volumes of feed to convert that into large volumes of milk and to be able to do that they've got to have enormous capacity, a huge big body so they can hold large volumes of feed ... and she just ticked all the boxes.

"A really good cow needs to have a really good udder... it's got to be a snug, well-attached udder that the cow can carry large volumes of milk and if need be large distances. "



Mr Bourke of Myrtleholme Illawarras and Mr Henry of Tara Illawarras bought the champion cow in partnership at the Ovensdale Illawarra dispersal sale earlier this year.



Ovensdale Pearl 534 is residing at Mr Henry's property, where he had to put in many hours of work with her to prepare her for showing.

The pair will breed from her, with progeny being used by each of the two studs.

Mr Bourke said she only calved a couple of months ago and her condition was testament to the work Mr Henry had put in.

"We're over the moon with it," Mr Bourke said.

"Normally you take them to a show and break them in... to come here and lead like she did, we're rapt.

"Our next plan is to take her to the Ekka."



The showcase drew together members of the Queensland dairy sector from north to Gympie to the Darling Downs and south towards the border.

See who was there.

Results

Supreme champion dairy cow: Ovensdale Pearl 534, Henry and Bourke

Supreme champion udder and attachment: Ovensdale Pearl 534, Henry and Bourke

Supreme pen of three cows: Jersey breed group of Lorna Glen-Echo Pablo, Tim Beattie, Nobbyview Partnership; Roberta, Chad and Carita Parker and Nobbyview Virgil's Pam, Tim Beattie, Nobbyview Partnership

Supreme champion intermediate heifer: Treble, Nicholls and Phillips families

Supreme intermediate udder and attachment: Treble, Nicholls and Phillips families

Supreme pen of three heifers: Illawarra breed group of Treble, Nicholls and Phillips families; 85, the Bourke family and Myall Phoenix Delight, Clinton and Mel Vonhoff

Supreme champion junior dairy heifer: Tyjon Edge Vanessa, Tyler Barron, Cambooya

Champion Ayrshire cow: Auchenroad Titan Tambo, Shane Wadley, Oakey

Champion Brown Swiss cow: Elavesor Donjack Bella, Andrew McConnell, Clintonvale

Champion Guernsey cow: Shadow Valley Tiller Rosalie 2nd, Jim O'Dononoe, Greenmount

Champion Holstein cow: Anne Well Powerplay Blue, Shane Paulger, Kenilworth

Champion Illawarra cow: Ovensdale Pearl 534, Henry and Bourke

Champion Jersey cow: Nobbyview Elton's Lorna, Tim Beattie, Nobbyview Partnership, Glanmorganvale