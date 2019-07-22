Australian of the Year nominations close July 31

Dick Smith was awarded 1986 Australian of the Year for his achievements as an entrepreneur and adventurer and his contributions as a philanthropist.

There's just one week left to nominate someone great for the 2020 Australian of the Year Awards, with nominations closing at midnight Wednesday July 31, 2019.

You can help find the 2020 Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Australia's Local Hero simply by nominating someone you admire at australianoftheyear.org.au.

It's not necessary to know the individual you're nominating personally you just need to provide information on what they have done and why you think they are inspirational.

When the Award recipients are announced on 25 January 2020, it will mark the 60th anniversary of the Australian of the Year Awards, honouring and celebrating great Australians from all walks of life.

Dick Smith, who was awarded 1986 Australian of the Year for his achievements as an entrepreneur and adventurer and his contributions as a philanthropist, is urging all Australians to take a few minutes to submit a nomination for someone they think is making a difference.

"We hear the stories of people doing wonderful things in our communities - these are the people we need to be nominating for the Australian of the Year Awards," said Dick.

"The Australian of the Year Awards are an important part of our culture and we all have a role to play in that.

"I ask you to go ahead and submit a nomination for the person you think should be recognised. Why not get online and fill out the form right now?"

Nominations for the 2020 Australian of the Year Awards close midnight Wednesday July 31, 2019.

Nominating is simple and can be done online at australianoftheyear.org.au.