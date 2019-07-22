Tamworth lambs sell to $354 record price

Lambs sold to a top of $354 a head at Tamworth prime sale on Monday. Photo by Michelle Mawhinney from Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.

SOME of the best lambs to be offered at the Tamworth prime sale sold to a top of $354 a head on Monday.

This price sets a new lamb record for the Tamworth saleyards.

Michelle Mawhinney from Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association said there was a buzz in the air even before the sale started that a new record could be on the cards.



The expectations were met when agents Davidson Cameron knocked down a heavy pen of lambs offered on account of Wiseman for $354 a head.

Related reading:

That's just $1 below the national record price set at Forbes last week.

It's also well above the previous Tamworth lamb record of $330 a head set in September last year.

Selling agent Scott Newberry said the August/September drop lamb had been on a grain ration since April.

Fletcher International buyer Brian Wellings said they were the best lambs he had ever bought in his 25-year career as a livestock buyer.

This was high praise for the vendors and an outstanding result during difficult seasonal conditions.

Another standout pen selling for $348 were offered by top Upper Bingara lamb producers Phillip, Stuart and Mitch Steiger.

There were five other vendors who also joined the "$300 club" during the Tamworth prime sale and reflect the strong demand for heavy lambs.

The story Tamworth lambs hit a hefty $354 a head first appeared on The Land.