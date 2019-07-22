Tamworth lambs sell to $354 record price

SOME of the best lambs to be offered at the Tamworth prime sale sold to a top of $354 a head on Monday.
This price sets a new lamb record for the Tamworth saleyards.
Michelle Mawhinney from Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association said there was a buzz in the air even before the sale started that a new record could be on the cards.
The expectations were met when agents Davidson Cameron knocked down a heavy pen of lambs offered on account of Wiseman for $354 a head.
That's just $1 below the national record price set at Forbes last week.
It's also well above the previous Tamworth lamb record of $330 a head set in September last year.
Selling agent Scott Newberry said the August/September drop lamb had been on a grain ration since April.
Fletcher International buyer Brian Wellings said they were the best lambs he had ever bought in his 25-year career as a livestock buyer.
This was high praise for the vendors and an outstanding result during difficult seasonal conditions.
Another standout pen selling for $348 were offered by top Upper Bingara lamb producers Phillip, Stuart and Mitch Steiger.
There were five other vendors who also joined the "$300 club" during the Tamworth prime sale and reflect the strong demand for heavy lambs.
