Future Drought Fund passes final hurdle in Senate

UPDATED Tuesday July 23, 2:10PM

After delaying the vote and criticising the policy, federal Labor has provided the necessary support to pass the federal government's Future Drought Fund through parliament.

The Bill to enact the the Coalition's rural showpiece policy made its way through the Lower House last night, and today Labor has agreed to approve the legislation in the Senate.

With seed funding of $3.9 billion, the drought fund would grow to $5b by 2030.



Government has yet to propose projects, and the fund won't pay out until mid-way through 2020, when it will provide $100m a year for preparedness and prevention.



"The Future Drought Fund will support research, development and innovation to contribute to a sustainable and drought resilient agriculture sector in Australia," Minister for Drought and Water David Littleproud said.

Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie said the drought fund is a "long term investment to build drought resilience".

Labor Senator Katy Gallagher said Labor would support the Bill, but registered several reservations.



"We don't want to be painted as a party that opposes support for farmers," Senator Gallagher said.

Labor amendments, which won't be passed, condemned the government for its "failure over six years in government" to create "effective policy" to deal with drought, and criticised re-badging money from the Building Australia Fund to create the drought fund.



Last night in a bitter Lower House debate the Coalition rejected Labor's request for 24 hours to review the drought fund so the party could consider the Bill.

Labor Agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon said by using its numbers to force a vote the Coalition had created a "farce" in parliament and proved the government was only interested in wedging the Opposition.

Ballarat MP Catherine King said with the first payout set for mid-2020 there was no urgent need to pass the legislation, while the fund failed to deliver support to farmers who need it now.

"Farmers will be deeply disappointed when they realise the Future Drought Fund is the government's main way of dealing with drought," Senator Gallagher said today.

Mr Littleproud rejected the Opposition's criticisms.

The Building Australia Fund wasn't required under the Coalition government, which had instituted alternate infrastructure funding, and amendments to the legislation ensured Drought Future Fund expenditure would be developed in consultation with an expert panel and governmental oversight.

"That Building Australia Fund hasn't paid a dividend for five years. We've got $100b in infrastructure that we are spending in the regions," Mr Littleproud said.

"The measures would be tabled in the Senate as a disallowable instrument."

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said dismantling the Building Australia Fund to create the Future Drought Fund there would be no point having Infrastructure Australia as a statutory authority because there would be no money to act on its recommendations.

Mr Albanese had pledged to support "any level" of funding for farmers, but argued it was unclear how the Coalition's drought fund would be spent.

"Provide funding with appropriations as you should and we'll back it. Any level you want. Done."

Senate Leader Mathias Cormann said the government had won a mandate for it's drought fund.

"The Future Drought Fund was announced in the 2018-19 MYEFO. We took it to the 2019 election. Labor needs to respect the wishes of Australia's regional farming communities and support this legislation."

The government had failed in a bid to enact its drought fund through the Lower House before the May federal election, but it increased its numbers in the poll and now commands a majority of votes.