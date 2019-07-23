Springsure's Broken Dray on the market

NOGOA River property Broken Dray offers 4887 hectares (12,077 acres) of country 46km west of Springsure.



Located on western side of the Nogoa, Broken Dray covers 4887 hectares (12,077 acres).

The property is being offered through an expression of interest process by Maguire and Co Real Estate and Livestock, Emerald, and CRT Country Co, Blackwater, closing on September 12.

Broken Dray sits alongside Rangers Valley, which is also being offered through an expression of interest process.

Broken Dray was part of Telemon until 2000. Telemon was one of the original blocks in the district, and was owned together with Cullin-la-Ringo until the 1920s. The property was named after the hill where the house was built, which has been known as Broken Dray since early settlement.



The property runs from Nogoa River frontage on the eastern side which comprises mostly developed brigalow scrub rising to the northwest to above average brigalow/softwood scrub, and some mountain country on the western side.



The mountain country has volcanic soils, underpinning the quality of the country on the western side.



The block is described as having 2800ha of superior brigalow/softwood country, 1080ha of standard brigalow country, 370 ha of flooded coolabah/brigalow country, 420ha of open forest country, and 215ha of mountain country.



More than 3000ha has been blade ploughed.

Broken Dray has 18 paddocks, all with four wire fencing. There are five lanes feeding to the yards and each paddock joins to one of the five lanes.



Most waters are fenced off to facilitate mustering. The boundary fences against Sandy Creek on the southern boundary and Manalee on the northern boundary are new. All fencing is described as being in good to excellent condition.



Broken Dray has 18 larger dams as well as some smaller dams in lanes. The natural waters include a permanent hole in the Nogoa River, the Rocky and Nine Mile holes off the river, and two swamps in the River paddock.

Rainfall records show there has never been two consecutive years in the past 100 years with less than 400mm of rainfall.



Broken Dray has an excellent road system with about 6km of gravelled roads and several grids.

Broken Dray has three buildings in the station complex. The main house was part of the original Telemon homestead and was relocated to Broken Dray in 1999. There are also two cottages and a shed including an enclosed office.

A development approval exists to realign the boundaries of Broken Dray and Rangers Valley.

Contact Tim Maguire, 0409 063 053, Maguire and Co Real Estate and Livestock, Emerald, or Greg Hardgrave, 0418 759 267, CRT Country Co, Blackwater.

The story Broken Dray on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.