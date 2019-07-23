Springsure's Rangers Valley up for grabs

RANGERS Valley, a 5005ha (12,367 acres) property located 50km west of Springsure is on the market.

Located next to Broken Dray, Rangers Valley is being offered through an expression closing on September 12.

Rangers Valley is leased until September 30, 2021.

Rangers Valley was previously known as Bilbies, but the eastern side was split off and incorporated into Connemara in the late 1990s. The remaining section was renamed as Rangers Valley.

Rangers Valley has about 265ha of good developed brigalow and bonewood scrub of which about 190ha has been bladeploughed. There is also some 1300ha of silverleaf ironbark sandy hollows easing into bloodwood, yellowjack and narrowleaf ironbark slopes. Some hollows have softwood fringes.



About 870ha of the hollows have been pulled of which about 650ha have been stick raked.



All the cleared areas have been repulled in 2015 and 2016. The remainder of the block comprises sandstone ranges and escarpments with narrowleaf ironbark, lancewood, yellowjack and wattle.

Rangers Valley has nine paddocks, most with four wire fencing. There is a lane that bisects the property from the southern to the northern boundary.



Several waters are fenced off to facilitate mustering. Fencing is described as being in fair to good condition.

Most of Rangers Valley is watered from two bores. There are also six larger dams and three smaller dams.

Rangers Valley has a three bedroom house and a five bay.

A development approval exists to realign the boundaries of Rangers Valley and Broken Dray.

Contact Tim Maguire, 0409 063 053, Maguire and Co Real Estate and Livestock, Emerald, or Greg Hardgrave, 0418 759 267, CRT Country Co, Blackwater.

