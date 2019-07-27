North Ashrose's big medium wool win

A ram named Salto from the Ashby family's North Ashrose stud, Gulnare, South Australia, was champion medium wool Merino ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

He was named after a major Merino producing area in Uruguay and his win delighted North Ashrose stud worker Sebastian Salaberry, who comes from the same region.

The August shorn, NA 4119, impressed the judges with his overall balance, structure and abundance of white wool.

The four-tooth ram had a 20.7 micron fleece with a standard deviation of 3.2, a co-efficient of variation of 13.8 and a comfort factor of 98.8 per cent.

Stud principal Tom Ashby was pleased to win their first medium wool grand championship at Bendigo with the 165 kilogram ram out of an Olympic family ewe.

Mr Ashby said Salto was one of the best structured rams the stud had ever bred.



The reserve grand champion medium ram sash went to the Campbell family's Coromandel stud, Gairdner, WA.

The 22.5 micron ram was sired by Glenlea Park 881 and already has lambs on the ground.



Coromandel capped off a great show by taking the grand champion medium wool ewe with Coromandel 170005, an ET-bred daughter of Yarrawonga 961.

"She is probably one of the best ewes I've bred," stud principal Michael Campbell said

The reserve champion medium wool ewe ribbon went to the Clonan family's Alfoxton stud, Armidale, NSW.

