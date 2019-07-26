Lambition dinner ticks all the boxes MLA corporate chef Sam Burke hands out the entrees.

Guests mingle before the event begins.

A big group of industry representatives attended Lambition.

Graeme Harvey, Murgheboluc, Lyne and her husband Australian Sheep Breeders Association president Rob McCartney and Wendy Harvey.

Australian Community Media national partnerships manager Susan Reid with Meat & Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong.

Event emcee Pete Lewis with Meat & Livestock Australia stakeholder engagement manager Susan Webster.

Cherrie Owen-Smith, Techwool, Brett Mathews and Romana Dyer, Shearwell Australia, and Stephen Warwick, Somerset, England.

John Maher, Mary Aggenbach, Ross and Paula Price at the Lambition dinner in Bendigo.

Robyn and Ross McGauchie with Richard Halliday and Donald Mcgauchie at the gala event.

Stock & Land acting editor Joely Mitchell with Landmark Bendigo wool account manager Australian Fleece Competition convener Candice Cordy.

City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Margaret O'Rourke, and husband Ray, attended the Lambition dinner at the Bendigo racecourse.

The table set-up.

One of the wines on offer.

Lambition set-up.

The goodie bags.

Lambition set-up.

Australian Community Media's Nathan O'Sullivan and Kaitlyn Mittermaier.

Australian Community Media's Brad Cooper and Susan Reid with event emcee Pete Lewis (middle).

Stock & Land acting editor Joely Mitchell.

MLA managing director Jason Strong.

The meals ready to be served.

The meals ready to be served.

MLA corporate chef Sam Burke preparing some of the food.

The event set-up.

Australian Sheep & Wool Show chief executive Margot Falconer.

Australian Sheep Breeders Association president Rob McCartney.

Landmark south-east wool manager Stephen Keys.

The Glen family with their National Fleece Competition plaque and Tim Steere, Australian Wool Testing Authority, and Candice Cordy, Landmark.

Stephen Glen with his winning fleece.

As a shameless celebration of the story of Australian lamb, this year's Lambition dinner ticked all the boxes.

Hosted by Stock & Land and Australian Community Media, the gathering of industry, producers, sponsors and supporters was treated to a menu specially designed by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) executive chef Sam Burke, to celebrate the story of the Australian lamb supply chain.

Complementing the menu was the keynote speaker, MLA managing director Jason Strong, who showed the depth of knowledge he brought to the position he took up six months ago.

In keeping with the positive nature of the function there was plenty of time and space to catch up with old and new friends.

The story Lambition dinner ticks all the boxes first appeared on Stock & Land.