Yarmouth offered with carbon contract

Michael and Sally Moody's 39,384 hectare (97,319 acre) South West Queenlsand property Yarmouth is on the market.



Located 100km north east of Cunnamulla, Yarmouth is described as predominantly soft mulga country interspersed with coolibah/box lake systems. There are large areas of low mulga reserves.



A carbon contract is also in place.



Exclusion fencing on Yarmouth.

Yarmouth has a capped artesian bore, which waters the entire property through poly pipe direct to cement troughs.



The owner estimates the property's carrying capacity at 800 breeding cows.



Improvements include a four bedroom home, workers' quarters, aircraft hangar, three bay machinery shed, portable steel cattle yards and six stand shearing shed.



Yarmouth will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on August 23.

Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, Ray White Rural.

