GRAHAM and Linda Huddy's significant central Queensland property Grosvenor Downs is certain to attract strong interest.

To be auctioned by Elders on August 27, the 5273 hectare (13,025 acre) mixed farming enterprise at Moranbah has mining industry income and is being offered with 996 cattle.

Grosvenor Downs is described as having an outstanding balance of fertile, black self-mulching flats with large areas of cleared belah flats that have previously been cultivated.

There is also deep alluvial soil along the Isaac river and areas of cleared brigalow as well as areas of ironbark and bloodwood.

Grosvenor Downs is described as having an outstanding balance of fertile, black self-mulching flats with large areas of cleared belah flats that have previously been cultivated. - Auction: August 27

Buffel grass dominates the pasture, which also includes Rhodes, black spear and stylo seca. Some 65mm of rainfall has fallen in the past six weeks.

Old contour banks are still in place from when the property was previously farmed.

Water is a key feature. The entire property is watered from a pipeline from Moranbah.

Isaac River and Grosvenor Creek also run through the property and offer permanent water throughout the year.

Improvements on Grosvenor Downs include steel cattle yards.

Since buying Grosvenor Downs in 2008, the Huddys have revitalised the property with major fencing and water programs.

An internal road system has also been created as well as a laneway system for cattle.

The fencing on Grovesnor Downs is in good to excellent condition.

Improvements include steel cattle yards, large machinery sheds, a hay/machinery shed.

Accommodation includes the main Grosvenor homestead, three workers' homes, four three-bedroom homes, and a 52-room mine workers camp.

Grosvenor Downs adjoins the Moranbah township.

Contact Robert Murolo, 0418 799 934, Elders.

The story Grosvenor Downs' big Central Qld appeal first appeared on Queensland Country Life.