PCA Conference declared biggest yet | PHOTOS

THERE was certainly an international flavour to the Protected Cropping Australia Conference at the Gold Coast earlier this month.
Alongside the Australian delegates from right across the country, attendees also came from Israel, New Zealand, France and the Netherlands.
The conference was declared the largest protected cropping event ever to be staged in Australia with 575 delegates and 83 booths within the trade display.
A packed speaker program ensured every aspect of the supply chain was covered under the conference theme of "seduced by technology".
