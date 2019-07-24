Applications called for producers demonstration sites

Livestock producer groups interested in running local projects related to validated research and development findings have been asked to nominate.



The Meat & Livestock Australia Producer Demonstration Sites program includes levy and co-contributor funding options for projects ranging from two years to six.

MLA is now calling for preliminary applications for PDS projects from beef and sheepmeat producer groups throughout Australia.

The Adoption Program Manager with MLA, David Packer, said changes to the program's framework were made following feedback from stakeholders, as well as the lessons learnt from their Producer Innovation Fast Track pilot.

"The PDS program has successfully resulted in evidenced-based practice change that has increased productivity and profitability for the adopting production systems," Mr Packer said.

"Long-term, hands-on learning programs such as PDS projects are more likely to result in practice change on-farm.

"Enhancements to the existing PDS framework will provide the opportunity for longer-term projects and for producers across extensive regions to participate in activities that lead to maintained practice change and learning. The outcome of wider, consistent adoption will ultimately be an increase to broader Australian red meat industry prosperity."

Producer groups wishing to engage in a Levy PDS project can apply for up to $25000 per year, for the length of the project, and producer groups wishing to engage in a Co-Contributor PDS project can apply for up to $50000 per year, for the length of the project.

"Co-Contributor projects require producer investment in the project, which is matched by MLA Donor Company (MDC)," Mr Packer said.

"The PDS program aims to increase the rate of adoption of key management practices and technologies that improve business profitability, productivity and sustainability.

"This is achieved by supporting livestock producers working in peer-to-peer groups to pursue new skills, knowledge and management practices applicable to their own commercial livestock production systems, and ultimately adoption of these practices."

Details of the program can be found by clicking here, and the terms of reference, application guidelines and forms can be downloaded here.

Applications close on Friday, 30 August 2019.

