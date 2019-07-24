HANDY St George property Wagabilla has been listed for $850,000 after it was passed in at an Elders auction for $675,000 on Wednesday.

Covering 734 hectares (1813 acres), Wagabilla comprises of 591ha (1459 acres) of freehold country plus a 143ha Beardmore Dam lease.

Marketing agent Daven Vohland, Elders, said three of the five parties that had registered to bid were active at the auction.



"Negotiations are continuing, however the property has been placed on the market at $850,000," Mr Vohland said.



Wagabilla comprises of 591ha of freehold country plus a 143ha Beardmore Dam lease.

Improvements include a three bedroom home, hay/machinery shed, cattle yards, and sheep yards.



The property is estimated to run 100 cows or 200 Dorper ewes and 50 cows.



The boundary on two sides is a 1150mm exclusion fence with a bottom curtain, which is said to have reduced kangaroo numbers considerably. Wagabilla is fenced into two paddocks with a laneway to the yards. The other two sides front the Beardmore Dam channels.



Water is supplied from the Balonne River and two small dams.

Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders.

The story Wagabilla listed for $850,000 first appeared on Queensland Country Life.