AUSTRALIA'S fresh produce industry has taken its focus on food safety to a new level with the launch of new guidelines.

Melbourne Market Authority chair, Peter Tuohey, launched the 2019 version of the Guidelines at Hort Connections 2019 in Melbourne in June.



"The Guidelines for Fresh Produce Food Safety 2019 ensure Australian produce has the highest safety standards of any produce anywhere in the world," Mr Tuohey said.

RELATED READING

Mr Tuohey acknowledged that Australian horticulture had seen some damage in recent years through contamination and tampering that impacted producers, retailers and exporters.



"However it is by continuing to evolve and change the standards within these Guidelines that will meet our consumer expectations," he said.

"These Guidelines set out the procedures and steps to prevent or deal with contaminations, and covers a comprehensive list of practices and potential hazards to assist growers, packers, transporters, wholesalers and retailers along the supply chain."

The Guidelines were developed through the expertise and knowledge of the Fresh Produce Safety Centre A-NZ's technical committee and can be viewed online or downloaded via fpsc-anz.com/food-safety-guidelines-2019/

Speaking at the launch, the FPSC A-NZ's Jessica Purbrick, said as custodian of the guidelines, the Fresh Produce Safety Centre A-NZ ensured that with each updated version it enhanced Australia and New Zealand's fresh produce reputation.

The story Food safety guide launched for 2019 first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.