77 photos from the Australian Sheep & Wool Show

It's the biggest event of its kind in the country.
Every year, it rolls around as quick as ever, and just like that, the Australian Shep & Wool Show is done and dusted for 2019.
This year's feature breed was the Polwarths. You can check out the results from the breed's judging here.
A lot of eyes are always on the Merino shed, and this year, Glenpaen Merino stud, Brimpaen, won the supreme championship.
The National Merino Pair of the Year was taken out by Victoria's own Eilan Donan Merino stud, Elphinstone.
And the coveted National Fleece Competition title was won by Wattle Bank Merino stud.
The average was up at the Merino ram sale, which normally sets the scene for a busy season of selling.
You can read all the other breed reports, here.
