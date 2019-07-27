77 photos from the Australian Sheep & Wool Show

It's the biggest event of its kind in the country.

  • Resting with a Merino.

  • The Tintern Grammar students with their sheep.

  • Onlookers check out some of the Merino sheep.

  • A Merino in its pen.

  • Warren Russell, Melrose Merino stud, Nurrabiel, with one of his show rams.

  • A judge checks out some of the Merinos.

  • Some of the rams penned for the ram sale.

  • The Glan family and Candice Cordy, Landmark, with the National Fleece Competition's winning fleece.

  • The fleece on one of the National Pair of the Year winners.

  • Australian Wool Innovation chair Colette Garnsey.

  • On the showfloor.

  • Polwarth breeders from Uruguay Fernando Martinicorena, Joaquin Martinicorena, and Alejandro Clavier visited Bendigo to see Polwarths in their feature show.

  • Mum and bub watch on the sidelines.

  • Getting groomed.

  • Catching up.

  • Regan McGregor and Caleb Love, Agriwebb.

  • The working dog competition.

  • Dogs and their owners watch the working dog competition.

  • Onlookers watch the working dog competition.

  • Australian Sheep & Wool Show chief executive Margot Falconer opens the Women of Wool lunch.

  • The annual Women of Wool lunch.

  • The annual Women of Wool lunch.

  • The annual Women of Wool lunch.

  • The annual Women of Wool lunch.

  • On the showfloor.

  • Glenpaen celebrates after another win.

  • Getting the results right.

  • Ribbon-winners.

  • On the show floor.

  • Checking out the fleece from the National Fleece Competition.

  • Judge inspects some Merinos.

  • Cuddles with a lamb.

  • The Merino showfloor.

  • Ribbons ready to be sashed.

  • Catching up.

  • On the showfloor.

  • Cleaning up.

  • Congratulating one and other.

  • Big smiles on the showfloor.

  • Eilan Donan's Jock MacRae is congratulated after winning the National Pair of the Year award.

  • Penned up.

  • Amanda Watkins with her daughter.

  • Hanging up ribbons.

  • Giving her Shropshires a pat.

  • Putting the results on the whiteboard.

  • Checking the results.

  • Border Leicesters on the showfloor.

  • Border Leicesters on the showfloor.

  • Getting the kids involved.

  • The Merino shed.

  • Cuddling up to her winning ram.

  • Outside the sheep sheds.

  • Landmark's Candice Cordy at the National Fleece Competition presentation.

  • Kathryn Field, an oncologist who works with COGNO at the National Fleece Competition presentation.

  • A winner's embrace.

  • Merinos in their pens.

  • Kerilyn's Norm Weir with his winning ribbon.

  • The judges deliberate.

  • The Merino shed.

  • People watch on.

  • Glenpaen's Sue and Rod Miller embrace after their win.

  • Glenpaen's Harry and Rod Miller with their supreme Merino.

  • A young girl with a Border Leicester.

  • Interbreed judging.

  • Interbreed judging.

  • Interbreed judging.

  • Interbreed judging.

  • Interbreed judging.

  • Interbreed judging.

  • Interbreed judging.

  • Interbreed judging.

  • The Merino ram sale.

  • The Merino ram sale.

  • The Merino ram sale.

  • The Merino ram sale.

  • The Merino ram sale.

  • Winning Merinos.

PHOTOS: 2019 Australian Sheep & Wool Show
Photos by Ruby Canning.

It's the biggest event of its kind in the country.

Every year, it rolls around as quick as ever, and just like that, the Australian Shep & Wool Show is done and dusted for 2019.

This year's feature breed was the Polwarths. You can check out the results from the breed's judging here.

A lot of eyes are always on the Merino shed, and this year, Glenpaen Merino stud, Brimpaen, won the supreme championship.

The National Merino Pair of the Year was taken out by Victoria's own Eilan Donan Merino stud, Elphinstone.

And the coveted National Fleece Competition title was won by Wattle Bank Merino stud.

The average was up at the Merino ram sale, which normally sets the scene for a busy season of selling.

You can read all the other breed reports, here.

The story 77 photos from the Australian Sheep & Wool Show first appeared on Stock & Land.

