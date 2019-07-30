Awards of Excellence 2019 pay tribute to hort's best The 2019 Grower of the Year, Victorian apple grower, Jason Shields with Syngenta territory head ANZ, Paul Luxton.

Corteva Agriscience marketing manager, Nick Koch presents South Australian vegetable grower, Daniel Hoffmann with the Corteva Young Grower of the Year award.

Boomaroo Nurseries director, Nick Jacometti, presents the Women in Horticulture Award to Carmel Ingram, Vic.

Brett Collins, Vic receives the Meritorious Service Award from Fresh Markets Australia chairman, Shane Schnitzler.

Michael Evans, Vic receiving the Environmental Award from Butler Market Gardens CEO, Rick Butler.

Ausveg CEO James Whiteside and Renee Pye accepting the Innovation Partner Award on behalf of Mark Pye, SA.

Foodbank national program manager – agriculture, Jacqui Payne and EE Muir & Sons managing director, Ian Muir.

Researcher of the Year, Dr Cherie Gambley, Qld and Bayer Crop Science head of sales, Warren Inwood.

Ausveg CEO James Whiteside presents the Export Award to Harvest Moon's, Mark Kable, Tas.

FMA Col Johnson Young Achievers’ Award, Michael Granieri and FMA chairman, Shane Schnitzler.

Ausveg chair, Bill Bulmer with Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Ian Muir, EE Muir & Sons Vic, and Ausveg CEO, James Whiteside.

Produce Plus editor, Matthew Jones and PMA A-NZ CEO Darren Keating (right) present the Marketer of the Year to Hort Innovation marketing manager, Olivia Grey for the Hailstorm Heroes campaign.

Visy sales manager, Kym Ziersch accepting the Industry Impact award on behalf of Darren and Mark Schreurs, Vic.

Trade Display of the Year: Single Booth: T&G Global.

Trade Display of the Year: Multi-booth: Perfection Fresh Tweet Facebook of

THE winners of the Hort Connections 2019 National Awards for Excellence were presented at a gala dinner at Melbourne in June.



The winners were as follows:

Syngenta Grower of the Year: Jason Shields, Vic

Corteva Agriscience Young Grower of the Year: Daniel Hoffmann, SA

Ausveg Lifetime Achievement Award: Ian Muir, Vic

EE Muir & Sons Community Stewardship Award: Foodbank Australia

Innovation Partner: Mark Pye, SA

Bayer Researcher of the Year: Dr Cherie Gambley, Qld



Boomaroo Nurseries Women in Horticulture Award: Carmel Ingram, Vic

Butler Market Gardens Environmental Award: Michael Evans, Vic

Visy Industry Impact Award: Darren and Mark Schreurs, Vic

Exporter of the Year: Harvest Moon, Tas

Trade Display of the Year - Single Booth: T&G Global

Trade Display of the Year - Multi-booth: Perfection Fresh

More than 1400 guests attended the dinner from every sector of Australian horticulture celebrating the significant contributions of the industry and its members.



The awards cover a range of areas in horticulture, including recognising outstanding growers in multiple categories, as well as researchers, innovative agribusinesses and the industry's leading exporters.

Ausveg chief executive officer, James Whiteside, said the National Awards for Excellence are a rare chance for the industry to come together to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the leading growers and industry members.

"In our effort to grow the value of Australian agriculture to $100 billion by 2030, the horticulture industry will be vital to help realise this ambitious goal," he said.

"It is through the innovation and success of our industry leaders that we will be able to help boost the profile and value of the Australian horticulture industry."

