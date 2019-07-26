Rabobank's executive development program has marked its 20th birthday with this year's class of 2018-19 graduation involving participants from a wide array of trans-Tasman farming industries.

The 22nd EDP course cohort, made up of 22 Australian graduates and eight New Zealanders, was joined by partners and other guests at a dinner at Balmoral in Sydney.

Unsurprisingly, resilience and finding different directions to tackle farming's current challenges were common background themes for many participants this year, according to program director, Robin Stonecash.

Dinner host and Rabobank's NZ interim country banking general manager, Bruce Weir, agreed farmers in both countries were experiencing a lot of complex challenges - not just the weather.

But all producers, particularly those capable of being top performers, owed it to the next generation to meet the seasonal and production challenges head-on with innovative and proactive thinking.

"Be aware, a lot of young people are looking to you to be reassured about agriculture's success and the career roles they can play in future years," he said.

Himself a past EDP graduate, Mr Weir, was confident the training and shared business experiences gained during the course would prove "truly life changing" for participants and their farming strategies.

Interestingly, this year's Rabobank farm management development program, which largely focuses on training employees in the sector, had been oversubscribed by (mostly young) applicants.

This year's course will be run at Christchurch in NZ in spring.

Rabobank's farmer graduates celebrate Peter Evans, Rabobank, Sydney, with Marie Fowler, Esperance, Western Australia, and Tom Schofield, Tabor near Hamilton, Victoria.

Fiona Hall, Orange, Brad Baker, The Gums near Goondiwindi, and Erin Draper, Leeton.

John and Catherine Merrylees, "Groongal", Carrathool with Nathan Free, Wattle Organics, Lake Boga, Victoria.

Lisa and Martin Williams, Ashburton, South Island, New Zealand.

Amanda Nixon, Kallannie, Western Australia, and Hilary Ellis, Mount Gambier, South Australia.

Michelle Hincks and husband Richard, Rabobank regional agribusiness manager, Sydney (far right) chatting with James Wright, Paroo Pastoral Company, Adelaide and Rabobank animal proteins analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird

Doug Murphy, Hillston, with Robin Stonecash, Dean of the School of Business and Tourism at Southern Cross University.

Merv Koch, Tongala, Victoria, Ed Seccombe, Moree, and Paul Mundy, Cobram East, Vic.

Murray Connor, Moree, with Peter Draper, Leeton, and Tim Molloy, Sydney.

Rebekah Toole, specialist knowledge and network experiences, Rabobank, Sydney, and Jason Sharpe, manager for learning and development, Rabobank, Sydney.

Paraway Pastoral director and Zanda Mcdonald Award chairman, Richard Rains, Sydney, with Andrew and Jo Slack-Smith, "Marlbone" Burren Junction.

Jess Moore, and Lynne and Robert Grant, Gore, South Island, New Zealand, and Derek Chamberlain, Invercargill, SI, NZ.

Don Moore, Gore, South Island, New Zealand, with Tom Ellis, Mount Gambier, South Australia, and Andrew Allan, Gisborne, North Island, NZ. Tweet Facebook of

Graduates from the latest executive program were drawn from industry backgrounds as diverse as cotton, dairy, grain and fruit packing to organic vegetable cropping and goat meat production.