Profit the driver when buying bulls

Cattle producers have been urged to make sure they identify and understand what is driving profitability when they go bull buying.



That is the call from Meat & Livestock Australia's Genetics Program Manager Hamish Chandler, who has said profit, and increasing profit, should underpin how every producer uses selection tools like estimated breeding values.

"What drives profitability in your business should be naturally linked to your breeding objective," he said.

"Traditionally, producers consider a whole range of traits and attributes when buying bulls, but we need to make sure those attributes clearly relate back to what producers want to achieve in their business.

"It's important we join the dots between what we want to improve and what traits we need when selecting replacement bulls."

Mr Chandler said EBVs are an essential part of the selection process, as there are things, other than the genes a bull carries, that influence what he looks like on sale day.

"Breeding values are important because we can rank bulls on their genetic attributes rather than on how good a season they have had," he said.

"If you're selling lighterweight calves to restockers, fast early growth and moderate cow size will be considerations, whereas suppliers to feedlots and the Japanese ox market will require more emphasis on eating quality traits such as intramuscular fat," he said.

Before attending a bull sale, Mr Chandler said producers should look at breeding values and indexes first, and then assess bulls that fit the criteria for structure and other attributes at the sale.

"Indexes are useful for ranking bulls in terms of value in achieving a breeding objective," he said.

"If you have several candidates of similar index value, then you need to consider individual breeding values - such as birth weight, scrotal circumference and intramuscular fat - and weigh up their worth to you, as well as considering other traits not in the index such as structure and temperament."

