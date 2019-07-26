Coles joins Aldi, Woolies in lifting milk prices

In a remarkable week, Coles has announced it will lift the price of its homebrand milk, following the lead of Aldi and, later, Woolworths.

In a statement released this afternoon, a Coles spokesperson said, "Coles works closely with the dairy processors who supply Coles Brand milk."

"Following a review of market conditions and rising cost pressures across the industry, we have taken the decision to increase the retail price of Coles Brand milk.

"Starting from 27 July, Coles will begin moving the price of Coles Brand milk sold in Coles supermarkets and through Coles Online to the following price points:

- Coles 1L plain white milk $1.29

- Coles 2L plain white milk $2.39

- Coles 3L plain white milk $3.59"

Coles would not respond to questions from the Stock & Land regarding its direct sourcing program or how long it plans to continue the 10-cent payment for farmers whose milk is collected by other processors.

Aldi raised its prices on Wednesday, telling the Stock & Land that it was important to the sustainability of the Australian dairy industry.

"These price rises are the direct result of the recent increase in the farm gate milk prices agreed between our milk suppliers and the dairy farmers," an Aldi spokesperson said.

We do not take price increases lightly, however these movements are necessary for building a long term sustainable Australian dairy industry."

The announcements will see all three of the big supermarkets with the same pricing.

