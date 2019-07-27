Lucky Cabbage makes $655,000

LOCKYER Valley irrigation property Lucky Cabbage has sold at a Colliers International auction for $655,000.

Located at Clarendon, the 38 hectare (94 acre) property features alluvial soils well suited to producing a growing a range of small crops. Broccoli is currently in production.

Five parties registered to bid at the auction held in Brisbane. A total of 11 bids were received.

Lucky Cabbage has five bores.

Water is supplied from five bores. There is also a 123 megalitre water entitlement from Atkinson Dam.

Lucky Cabbage takes its name from its address: 888 Claredon Road. Triple eight is considered a particularly lucky number in Chinese numerology.

The marketing of Lucky Cabbage was handled by Peter Uebergang from Colliers International.

